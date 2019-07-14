Fund for Wally

A fund has been set up to raise £5,000 to help pay for Wally Sturrock’s funeral, who died on 13th June 2019, and give Wally the send off he deserves.

Wally was a joy to be around, so full of life and stories and antidotes from every single subject under the sun. Wally never stopped fighting and believing that working class people had it in them to change their conditions.

I hope wherever Wally is, he knows we loved him, he knows he inspired us and god knows how many other people, he should know we laugh a lot when we talk about him, and we were thinking of him often. He was what every revolutionary strives to do, spread inspiration, love, humor and high spirit, always stuck to his principals, and alwasy sang his sown song. Wally lived a hurricane and hopefully died a hurricane.

PLEASE GIVE WHAT YOU CAN HOWEVER BIG SMALL WILL HELP AND WE WILL KEEP YOU POSTED ON THE SEND OFF WE ARE PLANNING.

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wally-sturrock

For further details email: wallysturrock78@gmail.com

A tribute page has been set up here: https://www.facebook.com/Wally-Sturrock-Tribute-page-705470256556735/

