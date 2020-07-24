Photo above: Plastic waste frequently ends up in seas and on beaches…

Mel Costello gives a poetic commentary on the consequences of our throwaway attitude towards plastic.

What Am I? by Mel Costello

You can throw me, drop me or give me a violent toss,

I will stay there lingering like moss.

I will float and travel to many a great place,

killing many on my journey there’s always a trace.

I’m in the park, a place of beauty,

But am not bothered, killing the wildlife is my duty.

I can be coloured, clear or strong,

Either a molecule round or long.

It can take years for me to disappear,

Or put me in the sea. I will reappear.

It doesn’t take long to put me in a bin.

I can be recycled, reused, but not in a landfill.

They thought my invention was fantastic.

But to our world I am just plastic.



…but can be recycled to make new products as Liverpool’s Plastic Tactics demonstrate by recycling sweet tubs into new materials…..

…. to make coasters and pegs. Credit: Plastic Tactics