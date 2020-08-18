Tree, a poem by David Greygoose

David Greygoose puts our short lives in perspective, and celebrates the longevity and life-giving properties of trees.

TREE

tree

was here before me

tree

will still be here

when I have gone

tree

gathers life

from the sun

sun

was here before me

sun

will still be here

when I have gone

tree

drinks life

from the rain

rain

was here before me

rain

will still be here

when I have gone

tree

roots life

from the earth

earth

was here before me

earth

will still be here

when I have gone

tree

spreads life

by the wind

wind

was here before me

wind

will still be here

when I have gone

I am only here

a short time

I call on sun: teach me

I call on rain: teach me

I call on earth: teach me

I call on wind: teach me

teach me

to use my short time well

beside this tree

when I have gone

sun will measure

the shadow of my short time here

shed like rain

across the earth

while in the wind

my memory sings

teach me

to use my short time well

soon

I will be gone