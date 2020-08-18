Tree, a poem by David Greygoose

David Greygoose puts our short lives in perspective, and celebrates the longevity and life-giving properties of trees.
TREE
tree
was here before me
tree
will still be here
when I have gone
tree
gathers life
from the sun
sun
was here before me
sun
will still be here
when I have gone
tree
drinks life
from the rain
rain
was here before me
rain
will still be here
when I have gone
tree
roots life
from the earth
earth
was here before me
earth
will still be here
when I have gone
tree
spreads life
by the wind
wind
was here before me
wind
will still be here
when I have gone
I am only here
a short time
I call on sun: teach me
I call on rain: teach me
I call on earth: teach me
I call on wind: teach me
teach me
to use my short time well
beside this tree
when I have gone
sun will measure
the shadow of my short time here
shed like rain
across the earth
while in the wind
my memory sings
teach me
to use my short time well
soon
I will be gone