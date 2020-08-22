Colin Watts gives some poetic advice, to those who wake in the night worrying about the climate crisis.

Here’s what you can do

To cut CO2

Think big, but start small

Quite soon you’ll walk tall

Go easy on meat

Enjoy as a treat

Grow shrubs that help bees

And plant a few trees

Cut down on plastic

Don’t be too drastic

Recycling’s crucial

Compost is useful

Ration your passion

Ease off fast fashion

Make LED lights the plan

Switch off when you can

Turn down that heater

Put on a sweater

Switch to green power

It takes half an hour

Ride bike or take bus

Just drive when you must

Go often by train

But seldom by plane

Don’t go it alone

You’re not on your own

Sign some petitions

Cutting emissions

Join up with others

Sisters and brothers

Listen to Greta

Things can get better

No need to delay

Get stuck in today

And hang on to hope

You’ll find you can cope

Working together

We’ll change the weather