To those who wake in the night worrying about the climate crisis
Colin Watts gives some poetic advice, to those who wake in the night worrying about the climate crisis.

Here’s what you can do
To cut CO2

Think big, but start small
Quite soon you’ll walk tall

Go easy on meat
Enjoy as a treat

Grow shrubs that help bees
And plant a few trees

Cut down on plastic
Don’t be too drastic

Recycling’s crucial
Compost is useful

Ration your passion
Ease off fast fashion

Make LED lights the plan
Switch off when you can

Turn down that heater
Put on a sweater

Switch to green power
It takes half an hour

Ride bike or take bus
Just drive when you must

Go often by train
But seldom by plane

Don’t go it alone
You’re not on your own

Sign some petitions
Cutting emissions

Join up with others
Sisters and brothers

Listen to Greta
Things can get better

No need to delay
Get stuck in today

And hang on to hope
You’ll find you can cope

Working together
We’ll change the weather

