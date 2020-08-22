Colin Watts gives some poetic advice, to those who wake in the night worrying about the climate crisis.
Here’s what you can do
To cut CO2
Think big, but start small
Quite soon you’ll walk tall
Go easy on meat
Enjoy as a treat
Grow shrubs that help bees
And plant a few trees
Cut down on plastic
Don’t be too drastic
Recycling’s crucial
Compost is useful
Ration your passion
Ease off fast fashion
Make LED lights the plan
Switch off when you can
Turn down that heater
Put on a sweater
Switch to green power
It takes half an hour
Ride bike or take bus
Just drive when you must
Go often by train
But seldom by plane
Don’t go it alone
You’re not on your own
Sign some petitions
Cutting emissions
Join up with others
Sisters and brothers
Listen to Greta
Things can get better
No need to delay
Get stuck in today
And hang on to hope
You’ll find you can cope
Working together
We’ll change the weather