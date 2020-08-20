Ted Seagreave compares our capacity for strength in the face of adversity with the ability of trees to draw on hidden depths through tough conditions, but warns that we also need wisdom and vision, in order to preserve the Earth for future generations.

The Heart of England Forest

Whether we wilt or thrive in Life

is dependent most of all on Fate;

that Nature versus Nurture tired debate:

the happenstance of

when and where and parentage at birth.

Yet survival, it seems, when beset by trials

lies not with programmed genes

to defy or else succumb

to those who’d do us down,

but in one’s strength of Will

and stored resources.

Likewise each tree,

though it has no ‘get up and go’,

draws on hidden depths

of mineral wealth, as well as light and rain,

when faced with storm and blight and drought.

It takes a wise, determined brain

to visualise, as Evelyn did in his ‘Discourses’,

a landscape fit for future generations,

or else a Nation brought to book

for its rout of Sylvan heritage

through ignorance and lack of foresight.