Photo caption/credit: Fire-bearers circle figures of The Green Man fighting Jack Frost, Imbolc celebration in Marsden, West Yorkshire, February 2007. Credit Steven Earnshaw Creative Commons. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/en:Creative_Commons

As we destroy nature, we ultimately destroy ourselves, as this poem by Dave Ward so eloquently demonstrates.

THE GREEN MAN DANCES

The Green Man dances in the wood

By withered nettles where the oaks once stood

The Green Man dances in the wood

But the trees scream murder

As we burn them down

The Green Man has danced out under the stars

Under changing skies for a million years

Silver in the morning and the coal black night

Waking again for the last long fight

The Green Man dances in the wood

By broken glass where the tall cedar stood

The Green Man dances in the wood

But the trees wail murder

As we axe them down

Now the Green Man grieves by the poisoned stream

Weeping bitter scalding tears

The badger, the otter and the hare lie dead

Dark rooks drift in circles as the sky turns red

The Green Man dances in the wood

By barbed wire fences where the elm once stood

The Green Man dances in the wood

But the trees weep murder

As we hack them down

The Green Man danced wherever he chose

Before forests were stolen and fields enclosed

The Green Man danced before winding lanes

Twisted into the madness of motorways

The Green Man dances in the wood

By dark choking shadows where the larches stood

The Green Man dances in the wood

But the trees whisper murder

As we rip them down

The hounds bay blindly where foxes used to run

But the hunt for the Green Man goes on and on

The ring of shrinking woodland tightens in a snare

As the Green Man tracks frantic as a frightened hare

The Green Man dances in the wood

By brackish water where the broad beech stood

The Green Man dances in the wood

But the trees breathe murder

As we smash them down

We’ll catch him and beat him

And twist a jagged wreath

We’ll whip him and scourge him

And nail him like a thief

To the highest branch

Of his last oak tree

With blackbird, dunnock, jackdaw and crow…

But when the Green Man dies,

We all die too.