Photo above: Leccinum scabrum, the Brown Birch Bolete. Credit Katy Brown

A poem by Ted Seagrave, on what we can see if we really open our eyes to nature.

SEEK AND…

Last Spring

I wandered through a wood

but not knowing

what to look for

I didn’t see a thing.

Yesterday I saw:

birches wielding witches’ brooms,

mind-bending mushrooms,

an adder basking on a mossy rock

– that was a shock – a snare

that pulled taut my thoughts;

ant hills teeming with

predestined life, denied of Will,

whereby lies

our strife and sorrow.

Tomorrow

I intend to search again

and hope to find some

Peace of Mind.

Adder basking in the warm afternoon sunshine. Credit John Fielding