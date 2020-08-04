Photo above: Leccinum scabrum, the Brown Birch Bolete. Credit Katy Brown
A poem by Ted Seagrave, on what we can see if we really open our eyes to nature.
SEEK AND…
Last Spring
I wandered through a wood
but not knowing
what to look for
I didn’t see a thing.
Yesterday I saw:
birches wielding witches’ brooms,
mind-bending mushrooms,
an adder basking on a mossy rock
– that was a shock – a snare
that pulled taut my thoughts;
ant hills teeming with
predestined life, denied of Will,
whereby lies
our strife and sorrow.
Tomorrow
I intend to search again
and hope to find some
Peace of Mind.
Adder basking in the warm afternoon sunshine. Credit John Fielding