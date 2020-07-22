One Boy Stood in the Field – A poem by Dave Ward

One boy stood in the field alone

The wind blows over

The wind blows back

Nothing grows where the white wind blows

One boy stood in the field

Two boys side by side in the field

The wind blows over

The wind blows back

Nothing grows where the white wind blows

Two boys stood in the field

Three boys planted the field with corn

The wind blows over

The wind blows back

Green shoots grew where the white wind blew

Three boys stood in the field

Four boys pulled the weeds and thorns

The wind blows over

The wind blows back

Tall corn grew where the white wind blew

Four boys stood in the field

A score of boys reaped the golden corn

The wind blows over

The wind blows back

Stacked it up in long straight rows

A score of boys in the field

A hundred millers milled the grain

The wind blows over

The wind blows back

Stored in barns from the cold and rain

A hundred milled the grain

A thousand bakers baked the bread

The wind blows over

The wind blows back

Cooked in ovens glowing red

A thousand baked the bread

The boy in the field was not alone

The wind blows over

The wind blows back

A million people ate the loaves

A million people fed

The boy in the field was not alone

The wind blows over

But it won’t blow back

The boy in the field was not alone

One boy stood in the field