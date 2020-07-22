One Boy Stood in the Field – A poem by Dave Ward
One boy stood in the field alone
The wind blows over
The wind blows back
Nothing grows where the white wind blows
One boy stood in the field
Two boys side by side in the field
The wind blows over
The wind blows back
Nothing grows where the white wind blows
Two boys stood in the field
Three boys planted the field with corn
The wind blows over
The wind blows back
Green shoots grew where the white wind blew
Three boys stood in the field
Four boys pulled the weeds and thorns
The wind blows over
The wind blows back
Tall corn grew where the white wind blew
Four boys stood in the field
A score of boys reaped the golden corn
The wind blows over
The wind blows back
Stacked it up in long straight rows
A score of boys in the field
A hundred millers milled the grain
The wind blows over
The wind blows back
Stored in barns from the cold and rain
A hundred milled the grain
A thousand bakers baked the bread
The wind blows over
The wind blows back
Cooked in ovens glowing red
A thousand baked the bread
The boy in the field was not alone
The wind blows over
The wind blows back
A million people ate the loaves
A million people fed
The boy in the field was not alone
The wind blows over
But it won’t blow back
The boy in the field was not alone
One boy stood in the field