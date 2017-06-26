Launch of Nerve Magazine

You are invited to the Nerve social event to celebrate the special issue of the magazine, which was dedicated to the stories, the art, and the views of Liverpool-based migrants, refugees and asylum seekers

The Nerve are staging this event at the Courtroom Cafe, which is adjacent to the former Small Cinema location in the Atrium on Victoria Street (opposite the Shankly Hotel).

It takes place on Friday 30th June between 7pm – 11pm.

It will feature a range of musicians and poets, some of whom are refugees.

The MC will be Tommy Calderbank.

Admission is free.

Complimentary food will be served.