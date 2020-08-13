Photo above: YouthStrikers at St Georges Hall by Tracey Dunn
Colin Watts celebrates young climate strikers around the world.
In Celebration
All hail the sound minds of those young
who rise from their desks and head for the streets
THIS CAN’T WAIT TILL I’M BIGGER
defying the men who grow fat
on plundering the world
YOU’RE EARNING, WE’RE BURNING
defying those who shout and scream
at them to go back to school
ACTIVISM IS LEARNING
All hail the stout hearts of those young
who stand proud with their banners
WE’LL BE LESS ACTIVIST IF YOU’LL BE LESS SHIT
All hail the bright eyes of those young
who read between the lines
DENIAL IS NOT A POLICY
the keen ears of those young
who hear the truth behind fake news
DINOS THOUGHT THEY HAD TIME TOO
the open hearts of those young
who feel for those most at risk in the world
WHERE CAN WE GO?
the sharp noses of those young
who sniff out the hypocrisy behind fine words
IF YOU DON’T ACT LIKE ADULTS WE WILL
the good taste of those young
who relish substance over presentation
THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE
All hail the onward march of those young
who can see the temperatures soaring
who can hear the animals dying
who can feel the oceans rising
who can taste the forests burning
who can smell the corporations lying
THERE IS NO PLANET B