Photo above: YouthStrikers at St Georges Hall by Tracey Dunn

Colin Watts celebrates young climate strikers around the world.

In Celebration

All hail the sound minds of those young

who rise from their desks and head for the streets

THIS CAN’T WAIT TILL I’M BIGGER

defying the men who grow fat

on plundering the world

YOU’RE EARNING, WE’RE BURNING

defying those who shout and scream

at them to go back to school

ACTIVISM IS LEARNING

All hail the stout hearts of those young

who stand proud with their banners

WE’LL BE LESS ACTIVIST IF YOU’LL BE LESS SHIT

All hail the bright eyes of those young

who read between the lines

DENIAL IS NOT A POLICY

the keen ears of those young

who hear the truth behind fake news

DINOS THOUGHT THEY HAD TIME TOO

the open hearts of those young

who feel for those most at risk in the world

WHERE CAN WE GO?

the sharp noses of those young

who sniff out the hypocrisy behind fine words

IF YOU DON’T ACT LIKE ADULTS WE WILL

the good taste of those young

who relish substance over presentation

THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE

All hail the onward march of those young

who can see the temperatures soaring

who can hear the animals dying

who can feel the oceans rising

who can taste the forests burning

who can smell the corporations lying

THERE IS NO PLANET B