The Revolution Will be Televised, a poem by Arthur Adlen and read by Jerome Masssett

The photograph shows the People’s March for Jobs in 1991.

The revolution will be televised

You will be able to stay home, Brother.

You will be able to sit down, turn on and just watch.

You will be able to lose yourself on curry and chips,….

Arthur Adlen died on 17th September 2018.

