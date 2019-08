Skelmersdale Graffiti, a poem by Arthur Adlen and read by Janet McCusker

The photograph shows Arthur with a petition against Apartheid.

Skelmersdale graffiti

The words emblazoned across the wall

don’t pull any punches,

they beat the message into your head…

Arthur Adlen died on 17th September 2018.

