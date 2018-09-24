Regenerating Regeneration

Movement for Cultural Democracy

The World Transformed

Baltic Creative Shed, Sunday September 23rd

Recorded by Tracey Dunn

How are arts and culture implicated in regeneration, gentrification and social cleansing in the UK? How can we respond to the ongoing neoliberalisation of arts and culture which has lead to what we might call “artwashing”? Through participation and by reflecting on our everyday class experiences, the session will explore how we might enable grassroots forms of regeneration to flourish – forms that benefit and protect existing people and communities, rather than exploit and displace them.

Speakers:

Stephen Pritchard Arts historian, writer, activist and artist

Liam Kelly Chair Baltic Triangle, Make Liverpool, public speaker on mental health, new economics and equality.