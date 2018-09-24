Regenerating Regeneration
Movement for Cultural Democracy
The World Transformed
Baltic Creative Shed, Sunday September 23rd
Recorded by Tracey Dunn
How are arts and culture implicated in regeneration, gentrification and social cleansing in the UK? How can we respond to the ongoing neoliberalisation of arts and culture which has lead to what we might call “artwashing”? Through participation and by reflecting on our everyday class experiences, the session will explore how we might enable grassroots forms of regeneration to flourish – forms that benefit and protect existing people and communities, rather than exploit and displace them.
Speakers:
Stephen Pritchard Arts historian, writer, activist and artist
Liam Kelly Chair Baltic Triangle, Make Liverpool, public speaker on mental health, new economics and equality.