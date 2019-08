Ode to Winter, a poem by Arthur Adlen and read by John Connolly

Ode to Winter

Winter has arrived on site, and turned in early

to catch us trapped behind the yawning gate.

The change of wind has set our faces surly…

Arthur Adlen died on 17th September 2018.

