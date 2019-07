http://www.catalystmedia.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/in-paradise.mp3

In Paradise, a poem by Arthur Adlen and read by Jo Vick

The photograph shows Arthur’s dad.

In Paradise

We all walked down to meet my father

coming late on holiday with us in Wales,

heard the whistle blow, saw the black smoke billow…

Arthur Adlen died on 17th September 2018.

