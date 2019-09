How the cat brought us closer together, a poem by Arthur Adlen and read by Sue Hunter

The photograph shows Ganesh.

How the cat brought us closer together

The cat used to sit on the mat

but, since she claimed the armchair….

Arthur Adlen died on 17th September 2018.

