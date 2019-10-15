Getting Fucked About, a poem by Arthur Adlen and read by Dave Hayward (Bravid)
The photograph shows Arthur speaking in Skelmersdale.
Getting Fucked About
people on benefits, people who are sick
people in wheelchairs, people on sticks
people with cancer, people without arms …
Arthur Adlen died on 17th September 2018.
