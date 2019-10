Five Uncles, a poem by Arthur Adlen and read by Rita Fitzpatrick

The photograph shows Uncle Arthur in army uniform.

Five uncles

What were they like these men,

akin to me, skin and bone,

told about but never known? …

Arthur Adlen died on 17th September 2018.

