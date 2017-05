Cosey Fanni Tutti talks about her controversial and creative life as an artist and musician. From life in a commune in Hull with art collective COUM, being in the group Throbbing Gristle with Genesis P. Orridge then making music as Chris and Cosey with her husband Chris Carter and to this day always creating art.

A Writing on the Wall event held on Fri 12th May at LEAF Café, Bold Street.

Recording by Tracey Dunn.