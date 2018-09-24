Black Women Transforming politics

The World Transformed

Constellations, Sunday September 23rd

Recorded by Tracey Dunn

Although they did not receive the vote until well after their white sisters, black women have a rich and successful history of political activism. Organising in the communities in which they live, through official organisations, setting up credit unions, supplementary/Saturday schools, women’s refuges, vital local services and via advocacy work, they have made their mark on political history – yet they continue to be unrepresented in elected political office. This session will focus on the marginal position of black women in mainstream politics, their historic involvement in the labour movement and wider issues of equal representation.

Speakers

Chair Professor Cecile Wright Author and lecturer in sociology and social policy

Zita Holbourne activist, author and artist, PCS national vice-president

Anna Rothery Councillor for Princes Park, Mayoral lead for equality and race, Equality Liverpool

Dr Sonya Robotham Director of operations at Spectrum Derbyshire, human rights