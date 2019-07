Below Talacre’s Hill, a poem by Arthur Adlen read by Jo Vick

The photograph shows Arthur with his mum, Nan, Ann and Francis.

Below Talacre’s Hill

Before the fall, when I was young

and Wales was magic miles away,

the childhood of our summers spent…..

Arthur Adlen died on 17th September 2018.

