Annie Besant and the Bryant and May match girls strike East London 1888

An In-depth talk by Jef Page

Hosted by U3A (University of 3rd age)

New Windmill Hall, Upminster

August 20th 2019

Recorded by Tracey Dunn

“Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act.”

Annie Besant led the first really successful non-unionised strike led by women at the Bryant and May Match factory in Bow , East London.

The 1,400 female workers became part of East End social history in 1888 when their unprecedented action was literally the match that lit the fires of the whole trade union movement.