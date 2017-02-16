One Day Without Us: National Day of Action

1 Day Without Us is a National Day of Action on 20th Feb 2017 to celebrate the contribution of migrants to the UK, to coincide with UN World Day of Social Justice.

Liverpool Solidarity Federation is supporting the national day of action, #OneDayWithOutUs, in support of EU nationals and non EU immigrants living, working, and studying in this country. Meet at the bottom of Bold Street for 6pm, Monday 20th February.

From the One Day Without Us website:

“For 24 hours, we are inviting migrants from inside and outside the European Union, and everyone who supports them, to celebrate the contribution that migrants make.

“Some may choose to do this symbolically, by wearing badges and lanyards, posting selfies or pictures that show your support, or putting posters in their windows. Some may wish to have a communal meal or a party with the migrants they have known as friends, colleagues, workmates and neighbours. Workers may take a five-minute silence or a mini-rally at lunchtime or tea-time. There are also those who may wish to highlight migrant contributions to the UK in more direct ways.

“There are many ways that you can take part in this day. Do what you feel able to do and what you feel is most appropriate to your situation.

“Whatever your nationality and place of origin; wherever you live and work, join us and make February 20 a day of protest, solidarity and celebration.”

More information on the Liverpool rally taking place on Monday 20th February at 6pm: www.facebook.com/events/750194145128632