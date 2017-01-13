Fundraiser for MerseyAid

Sat 11th February at 8pm

The Baltic Social, 27 Parliament St, L8 5RN

£5 donation on door

Featuring live music from Scarlet Twenty, the duo with the band sound playing music from the 60’s to the present.

MerseyAid are a UK grass root charity based in the North West seeking to help refugees at home and abroad. They have supported and continue to support their European partners in France and Greece and further afield in Syria and Lebanon. At home, they fund and aid local charities who deal with homelessness, domestic violence and substance abuse whilst also assisting newly arrived refugees.

They accept clothing, toiletries, food etc

For more info and to donate to MerseyAid –

Website: www.merseyaid.com

Facebook: facebook.com/groups/LiverpoolCalaisRefugeeActionGroup/

Donate pages – mydonate.bt.com/charities/merseyaid