Theatre At The Casa presents 5 Shows for the New Year

Coming to Theatre at the Casa this January and February is:

A one-woman biopic of the secret Marilyn Monroe

A black comedy featuring 6 serial killers ‘on the rampage’

An adult Punch & Judy show w/ actors in place of puppets

A modern adaptation of Marlowe’s classic, Edward II

‘The Bench’ featuring 3 love stories set around one bench

THE BENCH – DAVID ARMSTRONG PRODUCTIONS

Saturday 19th, January

One park bench, three stories each with a twist: ‘Heaven Sent’, ‘Friendship Forever’, ‘Love’, from David Armstrong’s sell-out London shows.

£10/£8

MARILYN – BREAKTHROUGH THEATRE

Friday 25th & Saturday 26th, January

One-woman Marilyn Monroe show. Think you know all about her? This is the story behind the icon.

£10/£8

EDWARD II SCRATCH NIGHTS – GRIN THEATRE

Tuesday 29th & Wednesday 30th, January

Liverpool’s premier LGBTQ+ theatre company modern adaptation of Christopher Marlowe’s stunning play about the power of forbidden love.

£5

FRED, TED, JACK AND HAROLD – MADAME RENARDS

Thursday 31st, January

The darkest of dark comedies as not one, not two but six of the most infamous serial killers are forced to share their space and time in the same play…

£10/£8

PUNCH & JUDY VERSUS THE DEVIL – BURJESTA THEATRE

Thursday 7th, Saturday 9th & Monday 11th, February

The Casa’s resident theatre group, Burjesta Theatre in a strictly for adults-only adaptation of Punch and Judy featuring actors in place of puppets in a 21st century take on this traditional story…

£8

More Info:

For all show and booking details go to – casatheatre.co.uk

The Casa can be found at the following address:

29, Hope Street,

Liverpool, L1 9BQ

For all enquiries – info@casatheatre.co.uk