Robert Tressell’s classic socialist novel adapted to the stage by Merlin Productions at the Casa Theatre on 24th & 25th August.

Merlin Productions come to Theatre At The Casa to perform ‘The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists’ following the fortunes of a group of painters and decorators and their families as they struggle to survive against exploitative employers, unemployment, debt and abject poverty. Where the only safety nets are charity, the workhouse, and the grave….

Merlin Productions

Fri 24th & Sat 25th August

@ The Casa, Hope St, L’pool, 7.30pm

Tickets £15 – casatheatre.co.uk or over the bar