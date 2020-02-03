Joanne Tremarco presents The Birth of Death at The Arts Centre, Edge Hill University on Thursday, February 6th.

The Birth of Death is a collaboration between Internationally acclaimed multi award-winning, physical theatre creator Yael Karavan and award winning solo performer, Fool and End of Life Doula Joanne Tremarco. It is inspired by Tremarco’s experiences supporting her Mum at the end of her life.

“The Birth of Death is a one-woman tour de force. Joanne Tremarco leads the audience on a profoundly moving and disarmingly funny journey, looking at death and how we approach it. In this triumphant piece of partially improvised and semi autobiographical physical theatre, the subject is navigated with great sensitivity, humour and courage. OUTSTANDING SHOW” Fringe Review 2019

“Tremarco is a beautiful performer with at times utterly precise comic timing.” Total Theatre

“Tremarco took the audience down a path that was both deeply personal and utterly remarkable.” Liverpool Sound and Vision

The Birth of Death at The Arts Centre, Edge Hill University, St Helen’s Road, L39 4QP. Ormskirk.

Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 7:30PM – 9PM.

Tickets: £10 / £8 concessions / £5 EHU Students

Free for EHU Students with Arts Centre Membership

Free for schools and colleges.

Tickets and more information can be found via this link :-

https://www.edgehill.ac.uk/events/2020/02/06/the-birth-of-death/