‘They smile at me that shortly shall be dead…’
Burjesta Theatre presents… ‘Shakespeare – War Play’
The Hundred Years War & War of the Roses – 150 years of English history
Adapted entirely from the text of Shakespeare’s History Plays ~
Edward III~Richard II~Henry IV Parts 1 & 2~Henry V,
Henry VI Parts, 1, 2 & 3~Richard III
An epic tale of warfare, power and destruction.
The Black Prince Edward
The comic knight Falstaff
Joan of Arc
Margaret of Anjou the Warrior Queen
Richard Crookback
Just some of the many characters appearing at….
The Casa, 29 Hope Street, Liverpool, L1 9BQ
Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th, Wednesday 29th* & Friday 31st March
Shows starts 7.30pm
Tickets cost £8/£6
Reserve on 07913 449 396 or pay on the door.
* There will be a Q & A with cast and production team members immediately following the show on Wednesday 29th.