‘They smile at me that shortly shall be dead…’

Burjesta Theatre presents… ‘Shakespeare – War Play’

The Hundred Years War & War of the Roses – 150 years of English history

Adapted entirely from the text of Shakespeare’s History Plays ~

Edward III~Richard II~Henry IV Parts 1 & 2~Henry V,

Henry VI Parts, 1, 2 & 3~Richard III

An epic tale of warfare, power and destruction.

The Black Prince Edward

The comic knight Falstaff

Joan of Arc

Margaret of Anjou the Warrior Queen

Richard Crookback

Just some of the many characters appearing at….

The Casa, 29 Hope Street, Liverpool, L1 9BQ

Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th, Wednesday 29th* & Friday 31st March

Shows starts 7.30pm

Tickets cost £8/£6

Reserve on 07913 449 396 or pay on the door.

* There will be a Q & A with cast and production team members immediately following the show on Wednesday 29th.

www.burjesta-theatre.co.uk