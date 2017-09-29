Revolution – A play by Burjesta Theatre

The momentous events of the Russian Revolution depicted on stage in a combination of drama, reportage and Greek-style Chorus along with song, dance, music and poetry…

An in-house, theatre production, based on multiple eye-witness accounts of those involved including John Reed’s legendary account ’10 Days That Shook the World’

Come see the extraordinary events of the revolution that Shook the World!

The Casa, Hope Street, Liverpool

Friday 20th, Saturday 21st, Tuesday 24th*, Wednesday 25th October, 7.30pm

Tickets £8/£6 – Reserve tickets on 07913 449 396

* Following the performance of Tuesday 24th there will be a Q&A with the cast and production team members and a discussion on the relevance of the events of the Russian Revolution.

Salford Arts Theatre

Tuesday 7th November, 7.30pm

Kemsing Walk, Tunbridge Square

Off Liverpool St, Salford M5 4BS

Tickets – £8/£6

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/202828

Or 0161 925 0111

Contact – info@burjesta-theatre.co.uk

Website – www.burjesta-theatre.co.uk

Facebook – Burjesta Liverpool

Twitter – #burjesta