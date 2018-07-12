Grin Theatre present Queertet 2018

26th & 27th July, 7.30pm

@ The Casa, Hope St, Liverpool

Tickets: £10/£8.50 – casatheatre.co.uk

‘Queertet’ is a festival of new short LGBTQ plays that runs alongside the cities fabulous Pride celebrations and it is now in its 7th year.

The show celebrates new writing, passionate new acting talent and of course being LGBTQ+.

The plays this year include 2 brand new works and 2 remixed and brought up to date Queertet classics.

SECOND BEST by Will Cooper – a bitter sweet piece about friendship and how a young couple who are desperately trying for a baby ask their gay “best friend” to give the ultimate gift.

THINGS I CAN’T SAY…. by Stuart Crowther – an explicit and dark theatrical experience about the death of sex and the heights of passion.

MATES RATES by Wes Williams – a fully remixed and brought up to date Queertet favourite, imagine 4am in the morning, the aftershocks of a break up party! An alternative rom-com!

BIRTHDAY GIRL by Wes Williams and Will Cooper – another fully remixed and brought up to date Queertet favourite – the girls night out but someone has a secret to share – sparkling comedy.

Over 18s only.

Performance contains very strong language, nudity and scenes of a sexual nature.