Positive Vibration – Festival of Reggae 2017

Friday 9th June – Saturday 10th June 2017

Baltic Triangle, Liverpool

Liverpool’s award-winning celebration of reggae music and Jamaican heritage, Positive Vibration, returns in June for a jam-packed weekend of cultural appreciation and positivity. Headlining this year’s festival will be legendary 2-Tone band The Selecter and King of the sound system, Jah Shaka.

The Selecter

Fronted by the iconic, Pauline Black, The Selecter were oneof the key bands of the U.K ska revival of the late ’70s and early ‘80s (along with Madness and The Specials), often tackling sexism along with racism and other social ills.

Jah Shaka

The legendary operator & producer, who hasbeenat the forefront of the UK reggae/dub scene since the mid-1970’s, will be bringing his full sound system for a 5 hour session.

FULL LINE-UP

Friday: Jah Shaka, Aba Shanti-I, Reggae Roast, Earl Gateshead, MC Brother Culture, Saxon Sound System, Vibronics, I-mitri CounterAction, Sir Coxsone Outernational Sound System, DJ Andy Smith.

Saturday: The Selecter, The Scientist, Channel One Sound System, Don Letts, Prince Fatty, Horseman, Soul Jazz Records Sound System, Trojan Records Official Club Night w/ Pama International, Dubmatix, Charlie P, New Town Kings, The Hempolics.

THE ART OF REGGAE EXHIBITION

This year sees the return of The Art of Reggae Exhibition – a successful collaboration between Positive Vibration and the International Reggae Poster Contest (IRPC). The exhibition, which supports the Alpha Boys School in Jamaica, will showcase 100 reggae-inspired posters, designed by illustrators & artists from all over the world. You’ll also be able to bid on the posters.

TICKETS

Tickets available from Skiddle: skiddle.com/e/12867984

Children under 12 go free on the Saturday of the festival, supervised by an adult.