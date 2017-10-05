Mike Garson Plays David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane In Full

Plus other Bowie material, with very special guest Steve Harley

Liverpool 02 Academy

Thursday 30th November beginning at 7pm

By Rob Harrison

Mike Garson, piano player extraordinaire, is coming to Liverpool on the 30th November to play in its entirety the iconic David Bowie album Aladdin Sane, considered at the time to be a follow up to Ziggy Stardust, or Ziggy Goes To America as Bowie put it at the time of its release.

It is now considered to be a landmark album in its own right .

Garson made his recording debut on this album, and went on to play on about sixteen other Bowie albums, spanning a thirty year musical collaboration with him.

Starting with a stint at the tail end of the Ziggy Stardust tour Garson was kept on to add an avant-garde jazz feel to sections in the Aladdin Sane album

After the departure of Mick Ronson, Bowie’s guitarist and arranger, Garson helped him put together the Diamond Dogs album, and then went on to adding his considerable musical talents to the album’s Young Americans and David Live.

He would then rejoin Bowie in the nineties with excellent albums Black Noise White Tie and Outside with Brian Eno.

Garson is not just a Bowie sideman but a bandleader in his own right, having put out albums under his own name and played with various other bands, which include Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan and Smashing Pumpkins.

At the time of writing tickets are still available but the last two Bowie tribute gigs in Liverpool have sold out, so this looks likely to go the same way. With Steve Harley supporting it promises to be a cracking gig.

See you there.

More info and tickets: academymusicgroup.com/