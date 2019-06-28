Making quality films with your smartphone

A new course on how to make quality films with your smartphone starts on Wednesday 3rd July at 10am.

There will be six 3 hour sessions and it takes place at Toxteth TV, John Archer Hall, 68 Upper Hill St, Liverpool L8 1YR.

Ideal for marketing your business (facebook, instagram etc)

Ideal for urban filmmakers

Ideal for effective interviews

Ideal for anyone who wants to improve their smartphone filming techniques

Free to anyone on benefits. Cheap to others. Delivered by filmmaker with more than 20 years experience.

For more info contact Darren on 07396 325 144

