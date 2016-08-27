Next Scriptshop meeting is Tuesday 30th August, 7pm, at Blackburne House.

We will be reading Arthur Adlen’s play, “The Peggy”.

All welcome. Want to know what scriptshop is? Read below…

….Introducing Liverpool Scriptshop….

New scripts read and discussed.

Liverpool Scriptshop is a new project which offers writers the chance to have their work read and discussed at a public reading…

The readings will place on the last Tuesday of every month at Blackburne House, Blackburne Pl, Liverpool L8 7PE 7pm – 9pm, and will be open to the public. We will invite experienced readers to come along specially to read the scripts.

*Scripts would be emailed to our email: dinglecommunitytheatre@hotmail.co.uk

We’re hoping it’ll give local writers something to aim for and to motivate them. There is no cost for the writers.

We aim to develop some of the scripts for rehearsed reading evenings, where we stand the script “on their feet” to give authors an idea of how they might be staged.

We’re looking for a good variety of lengths, but ideally between 20 mins to 1 hour.

Please pass this information on to any writers you know and get them to send us their script. And if you enjoy listening to new work and would like to contribute to the discussion, come along.