On the 26th and 28th of June, in Frederiks on Hope Street, Liverpool poet and writer Alex Ferguson’s brand new comic play with poems will preview before it’s Edinburgh run. In the Millennial Dome is a comic look at 20-something’s constant battle with indecision and getting the best out of life.

“It’s good to be busy.”

In a bar somewhere in a trendy part of London that you’ve probably never heard of, Tim and George, two classic 20-something Millennials, consider their futures. Tim, a poet who seems to have his life on track, helps George play through hypothetical possibility of life in the Millennial Dome. It promises to provide comedy and intrigue, but also highlights the issues facing an internet generation given a lot of choice without direction.

“You’re a Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,

But it’s 2017, so it’s more like…

Corporate lobbyist, small business owner,

Social media fiend, fitness guru guy”

A touching comedy about two guys, just trying to make sense of it all. With poems.

Alex Ferguson is a performer, writer and producer. Currently business manager of MATE productions, the outdoor Shakespeare theatre company (in association with RSC open stages and Shakespeare North), Alex has recently been working with the Everyman Playhouse’s New Writing team on developing this new writing. Alex is also a performance poet, helping co-host the Everyman bistro’s ‘A Lovely Word’ poetry night.

Geraint Williams is a professional Liverpool-based actor, recently accepted to Oxford School of drama. He has previously performed leading roles with MATE productions, Brimstone Theatre, the Institute of Irish studies, Ticket to Write and What We Did Next.

Alex and Geraint will be taking the piece to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, from the 5th to the 11th of August (11:10am), in the Black Market Room 1 (32 Market St, Edinburgh EH1 1QB).

In the Millennial Dome

Mon 26th June or Wed 28th June at 7pm

Venue: Frederiks Bar, 32 Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BX

Tickets: £4

Box Office: 0151 709 4776

Online booking (24-hour): 26th, 28th

Age: 16+

Running Time: 1h

FB: https://www.facebook.com/InTheMillennialDome/