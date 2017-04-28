Theatre @ The Casa presents
Gerry Potter’s
‘The Sons of Liverpool’
…a theatre-verse exploration of birth, life, death where the raucous hilarity of gregarious bricks, cranes and mortar collide with Queerology
…..Gerry Potters asks are we our cities, do red-brick and industry, back-alleys and nightclubs, the church, the school, the chippy, indeed do those ribald Dock Road pubs have a hand in our upbringing?
Gerry Potter poet, director, actor, author of the hit play Miracle, creator and destroyer of the infamous gingham diva, Chloe Poems. His most recent poetry collection The Story Chair was published by Flapjack Press.
Part of the Writing on the Wall Festival
The Casa, 29 Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BQ
Monday 8th May at 7.30pm
Tickets: £6/£3
Book Tickets at the following link – boxoffice.liverpoolphil.com
Go to http://www.wowfest.uk for details of Writing on the Wall Festival
Go to http://www.writingonthewall.org.uk for details of Writing on the Wall organisation