Theatre @ The Casa presents

Gerry Potter’s

‘The Sons of Liverpool’

…a theatre-verse exploration of birth, life, death where the raucous hilarity of gregarious bricks, cranes and mortar collide with Queerology

…..Gerry Potters asks are we our cities, do red-brick and industry, back-alleys and nightclubs, the church, the school, the chippy, indeed do those ribald Dock Road pubs have a hand in our upbringing?

Gerry Potter poet, director, actor, author of the hit play Miracle, creator and destroyer of the infamous gingham diva, Chloe Poems. His most recent poetry collection The Story Chair was published by Flapjack Press.

Part of the Writing on the Wall Festival

The Casa, 29 Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BQ

Monday 8th May at 7.30pm

Tickets: £6/£3

Book Tickets at the following link – boxoffice.liverpoolphil.com

Go to http://www.wowfest.uk for details of Writing on the Wall Festival

Go to http://www.writingonthewall.org.uk for details of Writing on the Wall organisation