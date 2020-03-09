Calling all Asperger’s/autistic writers

My name is Glenda Browne and I have Aspergers. I am a self-published author and poet of three books, a fiction and two poetry books. I am the founder of AutismWriters.

I am in the process of setting up a writing group for those on the spectrum, who have a passion for writing, or are interested in learning more about this.

I believe writing is a great tool to give our voice, I was mute for years with no way of expressing myself, then during a difficult time, I was drawn to pick up pen and paper, and that is where it all began for me.

I see so much value to writing for those on the spectrum, and I am very passionate about helping others learn to do this, or hone in on their talent, whatever level that may be.

From this group, I am looking to set up a publisher for those on the spectrum in the community, run by those who attend the group. They will have an opportunity to be a part of AutismWriters team and will be trained in their expert areas/skills if they are interested in the opportunity.

As you can see, it will be a fantastic opportunity for our autistic community, but I write to seek your help and ask if you could post about this, or help get the word out to the autistic community in any way? Social media is making it difficult to reach the people who may benefit from this, and I was advised to contact and ask people like yourself to help if possible.

Kind regards

Glenda, AutismWriters

I am on twitter @AutismWriters1

Also, Facebook @AutismWriters

Website: http://autismwriters.com/

Email: AutismWriters3333[at]gmail.com