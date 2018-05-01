‘Great Dramatists & Great Drama’ Theatre Workshops

Burjesta Theatre Workshops

Each Wednesday 7pm

The Casa, Hope Street, Liverpool

‘Great Dramatists & Great Drama’

from Ancient Greece to Modern Theatre

The Oresteia, Oedipus Rex, Antigone, Trojan Women

Richard III, Macbeth, Doctor Faustus

The Cherry Orchard, Waiting for Godot, All My Sons

Long Day’s Journey Into The Night

Each week we will be looking at one dramatist and one of their great pieces of drama. From Aeschylus, Euripides and Sophocles to Shakespeare, Marlowe and on to the moderns – Chekhov, Beckett, Miller and O’ Neil we’ll be working our way through the ages exploring what makes for great drama. Please note these are acting workshops not study sessions. There is no obligation to come to each session, come as and when you like.

Each Wednesday 7pm @

The Casa, Hope Street, Liverpool

£3/£2 – All welcome from beginners to experienced actors

For more information send an email to info@burjesta-theatre.co.uk