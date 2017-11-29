Fundraising Event for Grenfell

Thursday 7th December

Doors open at 6.30pm, 7pm start

Club 27, 40 Victoria Street, L1 6JB

Taken from www.ljmu.ac.uk:

Following an inspirational lecture hosted by the Centre for the Study of Crime, Criminalisation and Social Exclusion (CCSE) which highlighted alternative, as opposed to state-defined, truths arising from Hillsborough and the Grenfell Tower fire, LJMU Criminology students decided they wanted to do something to help the families affected by the fire.

This comes in the form of a fundraising music ‘gig’ with local artists and students, including criminology student Marietta Daly and her sister Dominique, performing free of charge.

All the money raised will be used to fund a day trip to Liverpool for those affected by Grenfell.

Criminology student Alan Gillespie explained why this event is so important:

“The fundraiser grew out of a lecture presented by the CCSE at LJMU at which there were speakers talking about Hillsborough and Grenfell. We committed to the undertaking of this project as an act of altruism from one community (Liverpool) to another (Grenfell) and to show that we have not forgotten about the people of Grenfell. We decided that a day trip to the city would be an ideal way for Liverpool to show its support for those affected and take them away from the pressure of their daily lives – to just be tourists for a day and enjoy everything Liverpool has to offer.

The aim of the gig and the raffle will be to raise as much money as possible so we can provide the funds for the trip to the city in the New Year. We are asking students, staff and anyone who will listen to donate a prize for the raffle. We are also asking people who want to support our efforts but maybe can’t make it on the night to buy a ticket and then give it back for resale.”

For further information or to show your support email alangillespie1@icloud.com