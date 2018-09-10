Flat Pack Music present La Bohème at the Casa

Saturday 29th September

The Casa, Hope St, Liverpool

Tickets £10 – casatheatre.co.uk

Flat Pack Music are back with another ‘Opera At The Casa’ night this time bringing Puccini’s unforgettable love story of Rodolfo and Mimi who meet and fall in love instantly. Faced by poverty and ill health, will their love sustain or flicker and die?

With a cast of professional opera singers, singing in English, and live piano accompaniment this is not one to be missed. Especially with tickets at the remarkably good value of £10…

Wirral-based professional opera singers Flat Pack Music are trying to make opera accessible to people who may never have seen or enjoyed an opera before by singing in English so people can follow the story, keeping their prices affordable (£10 for opera!) and by performing in non-traditional opera settings such as The Casa.

La Boheme received a 5 star review for this production early this year –

‘You’ve got to know what you’re doing to take opera in a slightly different direction and Flat Pack Music have that in droves as this superb production perfectly fills the void between traditional opera and the more recent musical interpretation of Rent, with the English language translation adding to the audience’s appreciation of superbly performed arias from the cast.’ Mark Davoren, North West End

Theatre at the Casa

29 Hope Street

Liverpool, L1 9BQ