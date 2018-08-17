Film Futures – First Take’s FREE filmmaking course for unemployed people

If you have you ever thought of a career in film or television there is FREE filmmaking training for Liverpool based unemployed people.

Start on your filmmaking journey by learning all the basic skills in the different roles. Camera Operater, Sound Recordist, Boom Operator, Director, Art Director, Production Manager and Editor – all this whilst working on a short film.

Create a DOCUMENTARY – come up with an idea, write a treatment and shooting script, then film and edit working as a crew.

Create a DRAMA – learn how to break down a script for directing, do storyboards, shot lists,floor plans, scheduling, art design and direct actors, as well as undertake all technical crew roles.

The course includes a visit to BBC Studios at Media City, creating your CV and a Showreel for each participant.

More information

First Take’s FREE filmmaking course for unemployed people.

No previous experience necessary

Ring on 0151 708 5767 or email info@firsttake.org.uk to apply.

15 week course, 2 days a week from September – December.

Application DEADLINE 6TH September