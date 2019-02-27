Drama at the Valley

The Valley Drama Course is back, starting Monday 4th March, 7pm

“After our great Xmas panto, and last Summer’s Fringe success, we’re back with another exciting package of events, including performances at the Leverhulme Drama Festival, Liverpool Lightnight and the Liverpool Fringe in June.”

This course is a practical one, exploring different styles of acting, scripted and improvised. The group works towards a final performance to be held at Valley Theatre itself at the end of the course and performed by the students themselves (although students may also take on stage management or non acting roles if preferred). The final performance will utilise all the knowledge the students have gained during the course about performing in a theatre.

To enrol, go online at www.wea.org.uk or phone 0300 303 3464

More details from martinvalleyvct@yahoo.co.uk

http://www.valleytheatre.co.uk/

Valley Theatre, Childwall Valley Rd, Liverpool L27 3YA

All welcome, beginners and experienced alike.