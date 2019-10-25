Dick Twittington at Valley Theatre this Christmas

Looking for a great, knockabout panto for you and the kids this festive season and one that won’t break the bank?

Then, “Dick Twittington” at Valley Theatre may be what you’re looking for.

Follow Dick Twittington and his companion, “Scally Cat” on their adventure as they travel to Liverpool to seek their fortune.

Valley Theatre’s traditional family panto is full of laughs, storyline and song and dance. And it’s affordable, even for a family! With tickets at £5/£4 it’s a festive must.

More info:

Performances:

Sat 14th December 2.30pm (matinee) and 7.30pm.

Sun 15th December 2.30pm (matinee)

Doors open half an hour before performance. Refreshments available.

Buy online at www.eventbrite.co.uk or at www.valleytheatre.co.uk or by phone on 07746 697 263

Tickets: £5/£4

Address: Valley Community Theatre, Childwall Valley Road, Liverpool L27 3YA