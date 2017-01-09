Burjesta Theatre Workshops – Russian Theatre

Starts Wednesday 11th January, 7pm

The Casa, Hope Street, Liverpool

(part of Burjesta Theatre’s ‘Russian Season’)

This Wednesday Burjesta Theatre begin a new series of workshops looking at the work of some of the great Russian dramatists: Gogol, Ostrovksy, Tolstoy, Chekhov, Gorky and seminal works such as ‘The Government Inspector’ and ‘The Cherry Orchard’.

Starting this week by taking Gogol’s farce ‘The Government Inspector’ as their starting point. Each session is a stand-alone session and costs £3/£2. Workshops are open to all from total beginner to accomplished actor.

Russian Season began in November of last year with an in-house adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s classic novel ‘Crime and Punishment’ and throughout 2017 they will be looking at the great playwrights and theatre practitioners of Russian theatre as well as the diversion of a ‘cine club’ looking at classic Russian films such as ‘Battleship Potemkin’.

The season culminates in October with an epic theatre presentation of the events surrounding the Russian Revolution to commemorate its hundredth anniversary.

www.burjesta-theatre.co.uk