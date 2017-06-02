Burjesta Theatre Audition – ‘Revolution’

Burjesta Theatre will be auditioning for their Autumn production, ‘Revolution’, on Wednesday 26th July @ The Casa, Hope Street, Liverpool from 6pm to 10pm.

‘Revolution’ is an original, in-house production which covers 50 years of revolutionary drama in Europe from the Paris Commune of 1871 to the Russian Revolution of 1917, and will include key figures, such as Lenin and Trotsky as well as their adversaries, Tsar Nicholas II, for example. It will be performed at The Casa in October on the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution.

They are looking for a cast of between 10 and 12 actors of any age from 18 upwards and of either gender. Actors cast will be playing multiple characters and also be part of a ‘Greek-style’ Chorus.

They will cast irrespective of gender, based on the merit of each actor for the parts as most of the characters are male. So, for example, Leon Trotsky, or Lenin could be performed by an actress.

Auditions will take place at The Casa, Hope Street, Liverpool between 6 and 10pm. You do not have to prepare anything. The audtion will consist of group chorus work and main character work followed by a short informal interview. Please note this is unpaid work.

Supporting Preparatory Workshop – Wednesday 19th July, 7pm (also at The Casa) – They will be running a workshop the week before the audition which will cover themes from the play, the style of theatre we will be using and general information about the production. You do not have to attend the workshop to audition but it will be advantageous to do so in order to familiarise yourself with the subject matter.

Rehearsals – Rehearsals will begin on 31st July and run through August, September and October. Rehearsals will be two to three times a week either on weekday evenings (probably Tuesday and Thursdays) or Saturday daytime.

Peformance Dates – Burjesta Theatre are looking at four to five shows at The Casa between 17th and 25th of October. They are also looking into performing the show in Manchester immediately following these dates.

Performance Venue – Shows will be performed at The Casa which has been developed into a fringe theatre space with a capacity of 100 seats, in-house theatre sound and lighting and a two-level stage.

You might also wish to attend a series of workshops that Burjesta Theatre are running on ‘Revolutionary Theatre’ in the lead up to this production, looking at the works of some of great playwrights around this subject including Shakespeare, Lope de Vega and Brecht. There are workshops on the following dates, all at The Casa, starting at 7pm: 31st May, 7th June, 14th June, 12th July. Each workshop is a stand alone workshop and costs £3/£2.

For more information or enquiries contact: info@burjesta-theatre.co.uk

Website – www.burjesta-theatre.co.uk