Liverpool Carnival Company officially launched Brazilica Festival 2018 at Revolution de Cuba on Thursday 14th June. It takes place on Friday 13th July and Saturday 14th July.

By Charlotte Kenny

The evening had special guests including BBC Radio Merseyside presenter Nguanan Adamu, Brazilian singer and songwriter Lorena Chaves, percussionist David Silva, as well as dancer Fernanda Lourenco from Meninos do Morumbi.

Liverpool Samba School ended the fun filled evening with a brilliant finale, including a dance which encouaged guests to join in and get involved.

While guests were able to enjoy the dancing and upbeat live songs played by live bands, the press and VIPs were also treated to a cocktail on the house, which is Brazil’s most popular drink called Cairpirinhas. Caipirinhas is Brazil’s national cocktail – made with caninha, lemon and lime.

Organisers have also revealed that the Brazilian Film Festival will return for the fourth year as well as a Fringe Festival.

Also, the Carnival Queen competition will return on 13th July and whoever the lucky winner is then they will lead the Carnival Parade on the following day.

What can I expect on the Friday?

On Friday, July 13, the Brazilica Carnival Queen 2018 will be crowned at 8pm in Circo on Seel Street.

This FREE event will launch the festival with a bang as dazzling Samba dancers from across the UK will battle it out in front of a panel of judges to be crowned Brazilica Carnival Queen 2018 and two Brazilica Carnival Princesses – Brazilica Carnival Queen 2017 Wendy Okoli of Samba Livre/Liverpool Samba School will be present to pass over her crown to the new queen.

What can I expect on the Saturday?

The main festival day on Saturday, July 14 will take place on the Pier Head, where the Pier Head Village will provide the backdrop for a day to night festival for all ages.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the Brazilica main stage programme and there will be live bands on stage all day.

It will take over the Pier Head with a vibrant carnival vibe – it starts at 12 midday and runs until 8pm.

On Saturday night the spectacular night-time carnival parade remains the highlight of the festival – it takes place from 8pm.

Led by the new carnival queen, who will be crowned the night before, the parade showcases Samba bands from across the UK and overseas.

http://brazilicafestival.co.uk/