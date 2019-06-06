Big Adventure Cinema at the Fabric District Arts Festival

The Fabric District Arts Festival takes place this weekend from Friday 7th – Sun 9th June and Big Adventure Cinema have a selection of films, plus an exhibition and a cinema history walking tour.

On Friday evening they are showing A Day In Liverpool, a 1929 silent ‘city symphony’ film with a specially commissioned new score by Aidan Smith.

On Saturday evening they are screening Nick Broomfield’s 1971 film Who Cares examining the effect of street clearances on the Abercromby community and Peter Leeson’s Us and Them (1970) which examines the effect of mass street clearances on the Scottie Road community. They are delighted to have Peter Leeson in attendance to talk about his film, in conversation with Joel Hansen of the Scottie Press.

On Sunday they will be showing Lezli-An Barrett’s short film An Epic Poem (1982) followed by her rarely-seen Liverpool-showcasing feature Business As Usual (1988), filmed largely on Bold Street and celebrating the resilience, dignity and spirit of the people of the city. The film’s tale of workplace sexual harrassment is more relevant than ever in the era of the #MeToo movement. They are thrilled to announce that the director will be joining us via Skype to take part in a Q&A after the film.

In addition to the films Big Adventure Cinema also have running throughout the weekend Three Brothers, an exhibition of stories and photographs recounting the experiences of three brothers affected by the mass street clearances in Liverpool half a century ago. Relocated from the Abercromby area to Kirkby on the outskirts of the city, their stories echo those of many families affected by community rehousing in Liverpool. Each brother remembers the impact from their own individual perspective.

Lastly they have created a Cinema History Walking Tour, an info map available from festival venues for a self-led tour of the historical sites of the city centre’s many lost picture palaces.

All Big Adventure Cinema events take place at DoES Liverpool, 1st Floor, The Tapestry, 68 – 74 Kempston St, Liverpool L3 8HL.

Full details of the Fabric District Arts Festival can be found here: http://fabricdistrictfestival.johnhyatt.co.uk/