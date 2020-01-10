Beija Flo’s ‘Inside The Walls’ Exhibition

Beija Flo presents an exhibition Inside The Walls: Nudes, Anxieties and Other Content at Output Gallery from 18th January until 2nd February.

As part of the event programme for the exhibition, very limited tickets are now on sale for an extremely special event Beija Flo’s Nudes at The Kazimier Stockroom on Saturday 1st February 2020 – Link to buy tickets (Please note, there are a number of free tickets for those who are unemployed or on benefits).

At the centre of this exhibition is Beija Flo’s latest single ‘Nudes’. Accompanied by poetry – along with video, self-portrait photography and illustrations, this exhibition allows Beija Flo to showcase her artistry in different ways. This new single, and collection of art, strips back the stage paint and leotards, allowing Beija Flo to explore the relationship she has with her body. Despite how we feel about ourselves, ‘Nudes’ serves as a reminder that when everyone leaves, our body is still there, even if we feel let down by it, it is still our constant companion.

An Essex-native, Beija Flo now calls Liverpool her home. Involved in lots of happenings in the burgeoning arts scene, she is a regular life-model, part of the Eggy Records fold of exciting bands and artists, a member of performing arts collective The Secret Circus and recently did her first spoken word performance at the Everyman Theatre as part of Violette’s ‘Word’ (Previous performers include Selena Godden and Emma Warren). Spontaneous and with an undying lust for creative output, it is impossible to say what she will turn her hand to next.

“This very personal collection of music and art is about how I saw and captured my body, and how it was touched, over a specific period of time. A period of time in which I had a series of blemishing break-ups and sexual partners, during a very hard year in my life. Whilst struggling with my weight and mental health, I lost a lot of people and pushed the rest away. I still can’t explain why I did this. In a mad panic of distrust and anxiety, I could not bear to be touched or even continue to exist – at least, not in the world I was in. In a desperate longing for someone to see me as I was, to start again, I gave trust to the wrong people and received scars in return.

I also gave trust to the right people and got my body back.”

Beija Flo on ‘Nudes’ and her exhibition ‘Inside The Walls’

A true polymath, Beija Flo, has crafted her own universe, pulling together elements of activism, performance art and education. She tackles everything from love and relationships through to mental and sexual health, she is truly an artist for our times, juxtaposing her darkest moments against those of enduring hope.

Telling her story through her art, she lets us into her world and teaches us not to be fearless, but to wear our insecurities as warpaint: to accept our differences, embrace our similarities and to live our lives as true and as vibrant as possible. To witness Beija Flo live is an unforgettable experience. Songs, performance and costumes aside she provokes a conversation that many would shy away from. Having discovered she was born with MRKH Syndrome when she was in her late teens, and as a young woman, coming to terms with the fact that there was little in the way of support or even relevant information to help her come to terms with how the condition would affect her: Beija Flo’s reality is weaved through music and the narrative she shares with an ever growing audience.

More Info:

Exhibition runs from 18th January until 2nd February 2020

Open daily from 11am until 6pm. Admission is free.

Output Gallery, 32 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4JJ

https://smarturl.it/beijaflo_nudes

Facebook – Twitter – Instagram