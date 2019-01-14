Dooley at 90!

Dooleyday, celebrating local sculptor Arthur Dooley on what would have been his 90th birthday, will feature unseen pictures, films, talks and a special exhibition at The Florrie.

One of Liverpool’s favourite sons is to be honoured again on Thursday January 17th, on what would have been his 90th birthday. A special exhibition of unseen photographs and original sculptures form the centerpiece of the latest annual ‘Dooleyday’. This year’s celebration will again centre on The Florrie in the Dingle, reputedly a favourite building of Arthur’s, and feature films, presentations, talks, a book reading, and an exhibition of original Dooley work.

Tom Calderbank, local creative activist behind the initiative, explained: “2019 would have been Arthur’s 90th, and we’re aiming to show 90 objects to represent the great man. In particular, we’d like to invite anyone with a Fisher Bendix fish to bring it along, as we’d love to have a whole school of them on display. It will be great, so try and get along for some of it if you can.”

The day kicks off from 10am and goes on until 6pm. Throughout the day there’ll be showings of 4 documentaries about Arthur: ‘One Pair of Eyes’, ‘Resurrection Liverpool 8’, ‘Joseph and Child’ and ‘This is Your Life’. Anyone with an interest in Arthur is encouraged to come along. Entry is £3.

Anne Lundon, Florrie CEO, said: “We’re honored to be once again hosting this year’s ‘Dooleyday’. Arthur was a working class hero who loved the Florrie, this area, this city. We’re especially proud to have our own, important piece of his work as part of our collection of treasures here at The Florrie. I’m sure Arthur would have approved.”

‘Dooleyday’ at The Florrie, Thursday 17th January, 10am-6pm

Call 0151 728 2323

Address: 377 Mill Street, Liverpool L8

http://theflorrie.org , follow: @theflorrie

Call Tom on: 07587 692261

Email tcalderbank@tiscali.co.uk

Follow: @tockytom