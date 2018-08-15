Nerve writer Charlotte Kenny has written an article about plastic pollution in the world’s oceans.

By Charlotte Kenny

Currently, it has been estimated that 12.7 million tonnes of plastic are in our oceans every year.

This means that our oceans are slowly being ruined as well as killing the sea life from turtles to whales. Sea life mistake the plastic for food which ends up choking them and even entangling them.

Right now, the amount of litter in our oceans which are travelling in huge circles destroying the sea life is at a total of over five trillion pieces. One of the ‘gyres’ that is currently in the ocean full of litter is supposedly three times the size of France.

A number of charities and organizations are trying to prevent plastic pollution, for example, Plastic Oceans Foundation said: “Plastic Oceans Foundation engages people of all ages, in all social situations, to understand the danger of continuing to perceive plastic to be disposable. Once they become aware of the ultimate threat to human health, it will become a personal choice to prevent plastic waste from entering the environment. We plan to tackle this issue, through an awareness campaign using film and media – our documentary feature film, A Plastic Ocean. We will continue to spread the message of the film activating students through education, engaging with industries through entrepreneurship and partnering with global organizations actively changing their communities.”

The United Nations Ocean Conference warned that if something isn’t done to stop plastic pollution that by the year 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans.